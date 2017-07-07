Oregon Legislature adjourns contentious 2017 session

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature has adjourned the 2017 session that saw the passage of record-funding for schools, a long-term transportation package, gun restrictions, cost-free abortions and health care funding for Medicaid and undocumented immigrants.

The 2017 session officially ended Friday afternoon, which was three days ahead of the constitutionally-required deadline of July 10.

Many lawmakers say it’ll be remembered as one of the most challenging sessions in recent history.

It began in early February, but a gridlock between Democrats and Republicans over a tax hike on businesses that ultimately failed stalled the session’s progress leading up to the final weeks.

While lawmakers eventually balanced the state’s $21 billion operating budget and passed several major policies, changes to the state’s pension system, tax structure and health care plans were delayed for another year.