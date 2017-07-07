ODOT prepares for busy roads during solar eclipse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stargazers will be flooding to Oregon from across the world for the solar eclipse on August 21 and the Oregon Department of Transportation is ready for the crowded roadways.

Parts of Oregon are in the path of totality — the areas where the moon will completely cover the sun with its shadow. Oregon will be the first state to get a glimpse of the eclipse, which will be seen in 5 continents after the United States views it.

Campsites, hotels, parking lots and even spaces on private property quickly filled up along the Oregon Coast and beyond.

With so many out-of-state visitors who will be unfamiliar with Oregon’s roads, ODOT is encouraging everyone to be patient and expect delays. The event is due to happen between 9 and 10 a.m., but it will cause it to be dark outside. ODOT doesn’t want drivers to be “in the dark” when it comes to safely navigating during and around the time of the eclipse.

Crews will be stationed along major travel routes to help keep people safe. Officials will also be updating ODOT’s websites and social media pages frequently to keep revelers informed.

ODOT wrote the following warning to eclipse travelers:



“If travelers plan ahead and come prepared,

we’ll all dance together

for two unforgettable minutes

as the sun throws the moon’s shadow over us.

If travelers don’t plan ahead,

we’ll all go nowhere together

for many forgettable hours

probably throwing shade at each other.”