Meteorologist Sally Showman says farewell, for now

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Sally Showman is signing off the air Friday.

Everyone at KOIN 6 News is going to miss her and know viewers will too.

Sally says she’s staying in Portland. “I want people to know I will still be in Portland and I also would love it if you follow me on Facebook and I will be posting along the way,” including, she said, her wedding and honeymoon pictures in August.

And her face won’t be gone from KOIN 6 News for long.

“KOIN has generously let me know I can come back and fill in. Hopefully you will still catch me on the airwaves occasionally.”

Tune in for @SallyKOIN 's last morning show.. lots of tributes to her this morning. I almost started crying at 4:30, so off to a good start. pic.twitter.com/0lWH2uIio3 — Jenny Hansson (@jennyhKOIN) July 7, 2017