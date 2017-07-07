Meteorologist Sally Showman says farewell, for now

Meteorologist Sally Showman's last day at KOIN 6 News is Friday

Published: Updated:
KOIN 6 Meteorologist Sally Showman signed off, July 7, 2017 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Sally Showman is signing off the air Friday.

Everyone at KOIN 6 News is going to miss her and know viewers will too.

Sally says she’s staying in Portland. “I want people to know I will still be in Portland and I also would love it if you follow me on Facebook and I will be posting along the way,” including, she said, her wedding and honeymoon pictures in August.

And her face won’t be gone from KOIN 6 News for long.

“KOIN has generously let me know I can come back and fill in. Hopefully you will still catch me on the airwaves occasionally.”