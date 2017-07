PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Portland Fire responded to a 2nd-alarm fire Friday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews are battling an apartment fire at the 5100 block of Scholls Ferry Road.

TVF&R confirmed the blaze is at a large apartment complex.

Roads have been closed and authorities urge people to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters from @TVFR and @PDXFire currently on scene battling apartment fire @ 5100 block of Scholls Ferry. Road closed. Avoid area. — TVF&R (@TVFR) July 7, 2017

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News will update it as information becomes available.