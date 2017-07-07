Deputies to conduct Kyron Horman-related search

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement will conduct a search Sunday related to the 2010 disappearance of 7-year-old Kyron Horman.

On June 4, 2010, 7-year-old Kyron disappeared without a trace. Investigators didn’t find him despite conducting the largest search and rescue operation in the state, however, they continue to get tips from all across the nation.

A new age progression image of Kyron was recently released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to show what Kyron would look like at age 14.

Kyron’s mom, Desiree Young, told KOIN 6 News in May, “It’s been 7 years. He’s still missing. We still need to look for him.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Northwest Springville Road would be closed to through traffic Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Northwest 128th Avenue.