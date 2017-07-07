Cops: Wanted Oregon man fled with underage girl

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man wanted for beating his underage girlfriend and shooting another man while looking for her is believed to have run off with the girl after locating her at a safe house in Washington state.

The Herald and News reported Thursday the 17-year-old girl is believed to have voluntarily left the safe house on Saturday with 35-year-old Charles Irwin Jackson.

Jackson is accused of beating the girl at their residence in Agency Lake then shooting a neighbor in the leg while searching for her after she escaped.

He is being sought on suspicion of attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and third-degree rape.

He and the girl are believed to be riding in a black 1998 GMC pickup truck. Authorities say Jackson has a history of being armed and eluding police.