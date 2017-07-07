Burglars strike 4 Lake Oswego homes in 2 days

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (LAKE OSWEGO REVIEW) — Lake Oswego residents are being urged not to leave their windows and doors unlocked after burglars struck four homes in the city on July 4 and July 5.

LOPD Lt. Darryl Wrisley said Thursday that police aren’t sure if all of the burglaries are related, but the suspects in each of the cases entered the homes — two on Wembley Park Road, one on Egan Way and one on Dover Way — through unlocked doors or windows.

Two of the residences were occupied at the time of the burglaries, Wrisley said, and the suspect or suspects were scared off. Items taken from the four homes ranged from a laptop and passport to plumbing supplies, Wrisley said.

One suspect is described as a white woman between the ages of 20 and 30. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has long brown hair and severe acne. She left the scene in a white Acura sedan driven by an unknown man, Wrisley said.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 140 pounds, with a pencil-thin mustache. He may be associated with a newer gray Chevy pickup truck that was seen speeding away from the area after a homeowner confronted one of the suspects.

“This time of year can increase the number of opportunist burglaries, where criminals take advantage of homeowners who have left windows, patio doors and doors ajar,” Wrisley said. “It may be tempting to leave windows or doors open to keep cool, but it is also important that people remember to secure their property.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Lake Oswego Police Department at 503-635-0238.

The Review is a KOIN media partner.