Blueberries ripe for the pickin’ on Sauvie Island

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Blueberries are ripe and ready for the pickin’ on Sauvie Island and all around the Pacific Northwest.

Sauvie Island Blueberries owner Anne Jones’ vines are teeming with blueberries on Friday after what she calls “the disaster of last year.” The blueberries are back, on schedule and healthy.

“With new growth the color is very important, and the leaves, if they’re not happy they start looking yellowish,” Jones tells KOIN 6 News.

Jones says the peak for the blueberries is about a week away and they will be in season until the middle of August.

If you don’t have time to head out to pick some yourself, there will be plenty sold at farmers markets around town.