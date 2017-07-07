Accused Fred Meyer manager to appear in court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The woman accused of stealing at least $10,000 from Fred Meyer is scheduled to be in court on Friday following a grand jury indictment.

Emily Tallman is charged with one count each of aggravated first-degree theft and possession of meth.

A grand jury issued the indictment this week.

Police arrested her in June after learning that she reportedly opened the self-checkout registers at the Gateway Fred Meyer store and stole cash.

The store reported a loss of more than $300,000. Police tell us the investigation into whether or not Tallman is responsible for stealing all of the money is ongoing.

When she was arrested police said Tallman had meth.

She is no longer in custody. Records show she lives with family in Ridgefield.

Attempts to reach her for comment have not been successful.

Fred Meyer declined to comment.