2 cougar sightings reported in Tigard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two separate Tigard residents reportedly spotted a cougar near downtown early Friday morning.

The residents reported the sightings to Tigard Police. The first resident said he saw the cougar in his yard around near Park Street South in the early morning hours and the other resident saw it walking along a trail parallel to Tigard Street, west of downtown.

Tigard Police ask residents who see the cougar to call the non-emergency police dispatch at 503-629-0111 and be prepared to provide the call taker the best possible location and direction of travel.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife provides tips on what to do if you encounter wild animals here.