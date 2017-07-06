Zombie RV dweller arrested on outstanding warrant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the men living in a so-called Zombie RV outside a home in Northeast Portland was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jordan Jeffrey Bilyeu was wanted for a probation violation in Curry County in southern Oregon. In March, he pleaded guilty to possessing meth in Curry County, and he previously was convicted for burglary and meth charges.

Bilyeu and another man, Michael Dean Patterson, told KOIN 6 News they intended to build a tiny home with their trailer on the street around NE 55th and Alberta.

When told it’s illegal to put a home on the street, Bilyeu said, “There are lots of things that are illegal but are not enforced, like wearing patent leather shoes on Sunday.”

Homeowner Leah Clause repeatedly called police and the mayor’s office to get action to get the RV towed and the men out of the neighborhood.

Asked her reaction to the fact Bilyeu was a wanted felon, Clause was succinct and direct.

“It’s crap that he is still here and I am the one who had to find it out,” she told KOIN 6 News.

Police have been to the trailer several times since the story first aired Wednesday on KOIN 6 News and arrested Bilyeu Thursday afternoon.

Though Bilyeu was arrested, Patterson is still there. However police posted a tow notice on it and Clause was told it will be taken away soon.