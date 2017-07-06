Woman bitten by rabid bat near Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Public health officials say an Oregon woman was bitten by a rabid bat.

The Benton County Health Department says the attack happened Sunday, after the woman noticed the bat acting strangely on a porch north of Corvallis.

The Gazette-Times reports the Oregon State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory tested the bat Monday and confirmed it had rabies. The injured woman has begun receiving rabies shots.

Public health officials advise taking extreme precautions before attempting to handle a bat. If it is necessary to pick up the animal, it’s best to wear heavy gloves, use a shovel or both. It’s also important for pet owners to make sure their dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies shots.