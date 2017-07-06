Wildfire burns near Eagle Creek Trail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small wildfire is burning near the Eagle Creek Trail on Thursday morning.

The U.S Forest Service in the Columbia River Gorge says the fire started on July 4 and has burned 7 acres in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

Upper Eagle Creek Trail #440, starting at the boundary with Mark O. Hatfield Wilderness (to the north) and extending south to its terminus at the junction with the Pacific Crest Trail is closed. The closure includes adjacent Eagle Benson Trail #434, Indian Springs Trail #435, Eagle Tanner Trail #433, and Tanner Butte Trail #401, south of Tanner Butte.

The Pacific Crest Trail remains open.