Herrera Beutler talks Trump, fake news, health care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Republican Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler shared her thoughts on health care, President Donald Trump and fake news after touring a Vancouver brewery Thursday, including how she thought the president was doing so far.

Herrera Beutler said, “I don’t put myself in the judge of whether or not he’s performing well. For me, what the real test is going to be — are Americans, at the end of the day, better off? Or worse off? And right now, we’re working on it.”

With delicate health care negotiations taking place, the congresswoman said it’s a “contentious time in politics.” Herrera Beutler is determined for the health care law to be done, however, she also said it needs to be done right.

“Hopefully we don’t have to see failure before we get there, but if it takes that? Then we can regroup. We’re going to do it,” she said.

Her comments come about a week after Trump said if lawmakers can’t reach a deal, they should repeal Obamacare right away and then replace it later on.

Besides health care, both Congress and the president are working on what to do with North Korea, the latest international threat.

Rep. Herrera Beutler said Portland, Seattle and the West Coast could all be a prime target with the latest missile test, so she believes addressing those threats should be top priority.

Trump has continuously attacked journalism and the freedom of press, referring to many news outlets and reports as “fake news,” but the congresswoman said she hasn’t been following the fake news debate too carefully.

“I’ve got a lot of other things to do with my time. Making sure we’re protecting both the First Amendment and with regard to the press and with regard to people’s rights to have their voices heard and first and foremost in my job is making sure we’re protecting that,” Herrera Beutler said.

Herrera Beutler hasn’t held an in-person town hall meeting for months, however, she told KOIN 6 News she does plan on hosting one in the future.