‘TriMet Barber’ guilty again of cutting women’s hair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jared Walter — aka, the TriMet Barber — was found guilty of misdemeanors in a short jury trial in Multnomah County.
The 30-year-old registered sex offender was on trial for cutting a woman’s hair on a TriMet bus May 1. It’s not the first time Walter did this.
In June 2010, January 2011, June 2013 and March 2015 Walter committed similar crimes. He’s been convicted multiple times, spending time behind bars for each offense.
The latest victim took the stand Wednesday to explain what happened to her — which was also caught on camera.
She said she was on the bus home from work when Walter got on near the Saturday Market. She was sitting near the back and he sat right behind her. After a few minutes, she felt a tug on her hair and concerned, ran to the driver. She said Walter cut 3-4 inches of her hair.
Walter was sentenced to jail in July 2015 for violating his Clackamas County probation.
He also has assault and burglary convictions in Texas between 2003 and 2008.
KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.
The ‘TriMet Barber’
The ‘TriMet Barber’ x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run