‘TriMet Barber’ guilty again of cutting women’s hair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jared Walter — aka, the TriMet Barber — was found guilty of misdemeanors in a short jury trial in Multnomah County.

The 30-year-old registered sex offender was on trial for cutting a woman’s hair on a TriMet bus May 1. It’s not the first time Walter did this.

In June 2010, January 2011, June 2013 and March 2015 Walter committed similar crimes. He’s been convicted multiple times, spending time behind bars for each offense.

The latest victim took the stand Wednesday to explain what happened to her — which was also caught on camera.

She said she was on the bus home from work when Walter got on near the Saturday Market. She was sitting near the back and he sat right behind her. After a few minutes, she felt a tug on her hair and concerned, ran to the driver. She said Walter cut 3-4 inches of her hair.

Walter was sentenced to jail in July 2015 for violating his Clackamas County probation.

He also has assault and burglary convictions in Texas between 2003 and 2008.

