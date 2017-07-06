Smooooch! It’s International Kissing Day

A look at kissing around the Internet

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
In this Aug. 14, 1945 file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, a sailor and a nurse kiss passionately in Manhattan's Times Square, as New York City celebrates the end of World War II. The woman who was kissed by an ecstatic sailor in Times Square celebrating the end of World War II has died at the age of 92. Greta Zimmer Friedman's son says his mother died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at a hospital in Richmond, Virginia. She died from complications of old age, he said. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy/Victor Jorgensen, File)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s International Kissing Day. Of course, it’s also National Fried Chicken Day, but we’ll concentrate on kissing.

Sure, this is one of those made-up days that gets people talking about something other than the fact it’s Thursday. For instance:

Twitter collected kisses from around the world through #InternationalKissingDay. This includes dogs and kids…and people, too.

Republican presidential Candidate Donald Trump gives his running mate, Republican vice presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana a kiss as they shake hands after Pence’s acceptance speech during the third day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Wednesday, July 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Guardian has the “perfect guide to the perfect kiss.” It’s a Q&A that includes a Backstreet Boys video.

Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny
People Magazine shares a photo of Miley Cyrus’s first kiss. No, it was not with Madonna. The Huffington Post went with this one, too.

Two concert goers kiss at the 2015 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Pucker up, Buttercup — DW.com put together a gallery of the most unforgettable movie kisses in history. There’s Rhett and Scarlett, Bogie and Baby and Leo and Kate in Titanic. Plenty more, too.

Ryan Reynolds
Actor Ryan Reynolds is kissed by two cast members during a roast at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Reynolds was honored as “Man of the Year” by the Hasty Pudding Theatricals at Harvard University. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Then there are the scientists who say kissing feels good, but French kissing can spread up to 80 million bacteria between mouths. They are just killjoys.

New England Patriots’ Tom Brady kisses his wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

So, whatever you think about kissing, just remember Friday is National Strawberry Sundae Day

Tommy Thayer (right) and Gene Simmons of KISS. (Courtesy photo)