Smooooch! It’s International Kissing Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s International Kissing Day. Of course, it’s also National Fried Chicken Day, but we’ll concentrate on kissing.

Sure, this is one of those made-up days that gets people talking about something other than the fact it’s Thursday. For instance:

Twitter collected kisses from around the world through #InternationalKissingDay. This includes dogs and kids…and people, too.

The Guardian has the “perfect guide to the perfect kiss.” It’s a Q&A that includes a Backstreet Boys video.

People Magazine shares a photo of Miley Cyrus’s first kiss. No, it was not with Madonna. The Huffington Post went with this one, too.

Pucker up, Buttercup — DW.com put together a gallery of the most unforgettable movie kisses in history. There’s Rhett and Scarlett, Bogie and Baby and Leo and Kate in Titanic. Plenty more, too.

Then there are the scientists who say kissing feels good, but French kissing can spread up to 80 million bacteria between mouths. They are just killjoys.

So, whatever you think about kissing, just remember Friday is National Strawberry Sundae Day