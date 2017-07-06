Rose Cup Races revving up at PIR

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 57th annual Rose Cup Races kicks off Friday.

The Rose Cup Races at the Portland International Raceway are the biggest amateur road racing event in the Pacific Northwest. Practice and qualifying races begin Friday with the main event taking place Sunday.

Fans in the pit area this weekend can walk up and get a look at the cars.

“As long as we’re not elbows deep in something we really do welcome the fans to come out and enjoy the cars just like we enjoy the cars,” Vital Speed Motorsports Team Technical Manager Mark Glenwood tells KOIN 6 News.

For $150 this weekend, you get a three day pass, a hat, t-shirt, parking and a chance to ride a couple laps with a real driver at racing speed.