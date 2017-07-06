Polk Co. firefighters battle 3 fires, dry conditions

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters in Polk County are becoming increasingly concerned with the dry conditions throughout the region after working three fires in three days.

The latest fire was reported Thursday around 5:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Falls City Road in Dallas, Oregon.

A spokesperson for the Southwestern Polk Fire Department says when crews arrived the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

There were cars and other barn materials inside that were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

Polk County is under a burn ban right now because of the dry conditions.

On July 4, crews responded to a brush fire and on the 5th they responded fire that was started by a vehicle.