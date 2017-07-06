Oregon’s abortion-rights move met with anger, elation

Gov. Kate Brown is expected to sign the bill

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, pro-choice counter-protesters hold signs supporting a woman's right to choose abortion, as nearby anti-abortion activists held a rally in front of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, in Denver. April 25, 2017, marks the 50th anniversary of a groundbreaking bill signed into law by a Republican governor that significantly loosened 1960s restrictions on legal abortions. That made Colorado the first U.S. state to do so, six years before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Anti-abortion campaigners say a sweeping new measure in Oregon will force taxpayers to assume some of the costs of the procedure – even though many oppose abortion.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon praised the bill on Thursday, but David Kilada, political director of Oregon Right to Life, said it will lead to an increase in abortions.

The Legislature passed the bill Wednesday requiring insurance companies – or the state – to cover abortions at no cost to the patient. Gov. Kate Brown is expected to sign it into law.

Under the measure, people who have no U.S. insurance, including those in the country illegally, will be able to have costs paid by the state’s Medicaid program.

Oregon already had some of the most liberal abortion laws in the country. Supporters say the latest measure was introduced in response to federal attempts to curtail reproductive services.