Man to be sentenced for meth operation, cockfighting ring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One of the 24 people indicted in federal court in connection with a large drug trafficking operation will be sentenced on Thursday.

Carlos Nava-Sanchez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to violate the animal welfare act.

According to federal court documents, starting in 2014 and ending in October 2015, state and federal authorities with the Westside Interagency Narcotics (WIN) team conducted a large- scale investigation into the activities of a vast methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy operating within Oregon.

The investigation was dubbed “Operation Rooster Ring.”

Investigators determined that the drug trafficking organization Nava-Sanchez and other was involved with had direct ties to a number of drug cartels and was responsible for smuggling extremely large quantities of methamphetamine from Mexico into Oregon, Washington and elsewhere.

The local hub of the organization was centered in Washington County.

Through the use of wiretaps and other means, law enforcement agents identified over 50 known members of this conspiracy. Records show that approximately 35 were living in Oregon.

Nava-Sanchez, according to prosecutors, operated as one of several sources of supply for the organization, selling large quantities of methamphetamine to another co-conspirator for purposes of further distribution.

The investigation also revealed that the Nava-Sanchez was actively engaged in a conspiracy to fight roosters, which is how the investigation earned its name.

Six of the 24 people indicted have already resolved their cases in federal court.