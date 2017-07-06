Dad cited for baby in hot car at Bend Home Depot

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities cited a Redmond man for child neglect after he left his 4-month-old baby in a hot car while he went into a Home Depot store in Bend.

Bend Police say officers responded to a report at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday that an infant had been left unattended inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

The caller told authorities the baby was in a child safety seat crying with the windows of the vehicle partially down. The outside temperature at the time was 89 degrees.

Before an officer could break into the vehicle, the child’s father came out of the store.

Police say the infant was determined to be uninjured but sweaty after about 13 minutes in the vehicle.

Police say the internal temperature of the vehicle was 99 degrees with the leather seat registering at 104 degrees.