Bend teens to pay up in fake gold bar, Rolex scam

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Two Oregon teens have been sentenced for selling fake gold bars and Rolex watches online.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office says teenagers from Bend on Thursday admitted the allegations against them and will pay restitution to their victims.

The case was handled in juvenile court so the district attorney’s office says the sentencing details aren’t public information.

Authorities say the teens, who were both 17 when they were arrested in March, made nearly $60,000 selling hundreds of fraudulent 1-ounce (28.35-gram) gold bars.

Court documents say the teens purchased the bars from a Chinese e-commerce site and sold them to Bend residents on Craigslist. Documents show one teen confessed to orchestrating the scheme and using the other teen as a middleman to avoid getting caught.