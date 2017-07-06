2nd ‘porch pirate’ turns herself into authorities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The second suspect who stole $3,000 in packages turned herself in just a few days after it was revealed the other suspected woman was charged with 1st-degree theft.

Shawna Boyd, 29, contacted deputies Thursday evening and turned herself in, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Boyd is charged with 1st-degree theft.

Police asked for the public’s help finding the 2 suspects after $3,000 in items were stolen from an Aloha porch, which was captured on surveillance cameras.

Washington County deputies began investigating the package theft June 20.

Courtney Freymuller, 33, was arrested on an unrelated charge in Hillsboro on June 23, about 4 days after the packages were stolen around SW 170th and Farmington Road.

Boyd is currently being held at the Washington County Jail.