Winter’s rain long gone: 2017 fire season declared

Oregon Department of Forestry has certain restrictions in place

A fire at Government Flats in 2013, seen on the Oregon Department of Forestry website

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Remember that record-setting wet weather we had in the winter? That was then. Now, it’s fire season.

The Oregon Department of Forestry has declared it fire season, triggering restrictions on activities in forests protected by ODF.

Fire season restrictions and closures

“As is typical for July, rising temperatures are melting snow at higher elevations and drying out lower-elevation forests,” West Oregon District Forester Steve Wilson said in a statement.

The restrictions, which apply to protected forestlands and land in a 1/8 mile radius, include a ban on tracer ammunition, exploding targets, fireworks and open-fires, except at designated locations.

Smoking is also prohibited except when in a car or boat. However, portable stoves that use liquefied or bottled fuels are still permitted.

There are also restrictions placed on industrial fires, requiring all industrial fire operators within the district to have firefighting equipment on site.