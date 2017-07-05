‘TriMet barber’ stands trial in Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The trial for Jared Walter — aka, the TriMet Barber — began Wednesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court
The 30-year-old registered sex offender is on trial for allegedly cutting a woman’s hair on a TriMet bus May 1. It’s not the first time Walter did this.
In June 2010, January 2011, June 2013 and March 2015 Walter committed similar crimes. He’s been convicted multiple times, spending time behind bars for each offense.
He was sentenced to jail in July 2015 for violating his Clackamas County probation.
This trial is expected to last 2 days.
