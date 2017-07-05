Stray fireworks likely cause of 2 small fires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stray fireworks are likely the cause of two small fires in the Portland area late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a brush fire on SE McLoughlin Blvd between SE Powell Blvd and Holgate Blvd.

Crews on scene told KOIN 6 News that the fire spread to grass and brush and was likely caused by a firework.

Lt. Rich Chatman with PF&R said crews responded to at least 20 calls within a 1 hour and 20 minute span after 10 p.m. Tuesday, when firework shows began at nightfall.

On Wednesday morning, the porch of a home on NE 63rd Avenue caught fire, and officials say it may have been started from a smoldering firework that landed on the property.

Officials recommend homeowners check the area around their homes for any firework remnants.