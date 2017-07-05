Portland Soccer Academy director indicted on sex abuse charges

Related Coverage Registered sex offender charged for child pornography

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The director of the Portland Soccer Academy is facing 21-count indictment for taking nude photos of a 17-year-old girl.

Officials say that Luis Edward Trybom, 38, took photos of the girl and asked if she wanted to do pornography or participate in “sub grooming.” According to court documents, sub grooming is a “sex slave who was supposed to listen to him.”

Detectives learned about the allegations from a social worker. When police started looking into Trybom they learned that he was a registered sex offender.

Police went to Trybom’s Southeast Portland home and could not find him.

Detectives eventually located several memory devices that reportedly belonged to Trybom that had images of the 17-year-old girl on them.

Trybom is charged with four counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, 10 counts of child pornography, four counts of sexual abuse and one count each of luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child, and failing to report as a sex offender.

He is due in court on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. for his arraignment on the grand jury indictment.