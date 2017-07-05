Oregon Senate passes controversial abortion bill

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Insurance companies in Oregon would be required to cover abortions and a variety of other reproductive services at no cost to the patient under a $10 million reproductive health bill approved by the state Legislature.

Oregon already has among the most liberal abortion laws in the nation, which are absent of otherwise common requirements for waiting periods or spending limits on taxpayer funds, among others.

House Bill 3391 was approved by the Oregon Senate Wednesday in a 17-13 vote along party lines.

The bill heads to Gov. Kate Brown.

The measure requires reproductive health be covered in all insurance plans at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.

The bill would also allocate almost $500,000 over the next two years to expand cost-free reproductive health coverage, including abortions, to immigrants who are otherwise ineligible for Medicaid.