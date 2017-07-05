Oregon Food Bank raises $1.2M at Blues Fest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a 5-day run, the 30th annual Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival has come to an end.

The festival featured hundreds of performances to entertain guests, but it also helped feed the hungry.

The Blues Fest is a huge fundraiser for the Oregon Food Bank, and it’s safe to say this year was a success.

The food bank raised nearly $1.2 million dollars, exceeding last year’s total of $1,043,571. The money raised will help feed 270,000 people every month.

KOIN 6 News is a proud sponsor of the Waterfront Blues Festival.

Waterfront Blues Festival 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (KOIN) KOIN 6 News anchors Ken Boddie and Jenny Hansson prepare for a live newscast from the Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (KOIN) KOIN 6 News anchors Ken Boddie and Jenny Hansson prepare for a live newscast from the Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (KOIN) KOIN 6 News anchors Jennifer Hoff and Jeff Gianola at the Waterfront Blues Festival, June 30, 2017 (KOIN) Grammy-winner Fantastic Negrito performed at the Waterfront Blues Festival, June 30, 2017 (KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands of Portlanders poured into the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (KOIN) KOIN 6 News anchors Jeff Gianola and Jennifer Hoff interview Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan on June 30, 2017. (KOIN) KOIN 6 News meteorologist Claire Anderson and anchors Jeff Gianola and Jennifer Hoff at the 30th annual Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (KOIN) KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Claire Anderson at the Waterfront Blues Festival on June 30, 2017. (Walter Murphy/KOIN)