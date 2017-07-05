Oregon Food Bank raises $1.2M at Blues Fest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a 5-day run, the 30th annual Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival has come to an end.
The festival featured hundreds of performances to entertain guests, but it also helped feed the hungry.
The Blues Fest is a huge fundraiser for the Oregon Food Bank, and it’s safe to say this year was a success.
The food bank raised nearly $1.2 million dollars, exceeding last year’s total of $1,043,571. The money raised will help feed 270,000 people every month.
KOIN 6 News is a proud sponsor of the Waterfront Blues Festival.
