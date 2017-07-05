Mom: Zombie RV dwellers ‘looking in my kids’ windows’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Leah Clause said she’s called police 3 times about the homeless men parked outside her home in Northeast Portland, including once when they were banging on her door while her children tried to sleep.

“I’ve been staying outside with my kids in the backyard because they can’t play out in the backyard,” Clause told KOIN 6 News.

She is scared for her children and said the men tried to lure her daughter into their trailer to watch TV. They’ve been parked outside the home at NE 55th and Alberta for about 2 weeks.

“I’ve caught them looking in my kids’ windows, waved,” Clause told KOIN 6 News. “As a parent I am scared.”

Portland city enforcement officials said they have records of neighbors calling to get the trailer towed, but it’s on their list of more than 1000 problem vehicles in the city. It could take weeks before the tow truck arrives.

The men said they’ve been gathering materials in the Cully neighborhood and plan on building a tiny home right on the street. But Clause is pleading with them to leave.

One of the men, Jordan Bilyeu, told KOIN 6 News there is a “lack of understanding and fear of new things are issues for some people.” They also deny they harassed Clause or tried to lure her children.

Bilyeu and his partner told KOIN 6 News they will be gone by the end of the week. But neighbors told KOIN 6 News they’ve said that before.

This is not the first time Leah Clause has had to call the city about homeless people living in a trailer right outside her home. A similar situation happened in 2014.