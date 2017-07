PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dark smoke and heavy flames could be seen coming from a massive house fire in Portland Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbor called 911 after the 2nd-alarm fire broke out on the 13800 block of NW Milburn Street. The house and a shed were fully engulfed in flames.

No victims were reported, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

KOIN 6 News is working to confirm more details about the fire.