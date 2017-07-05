Man charged for downtown Portland stabbing

Related Coverage Man seriously injured in downtown Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 30-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after he stabbed a man who was trying to protect two women from him.

Matthew Allen Davis is charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault for the stabbing on West Burnside Street on June 25.

Davis was originally charged with second-degree assault. The increase in charges came after a grand jury in Multnomah County reviewed the felony case against Davis.

Police say Davis was held down by a Good Samaritan who chased him down moments after the stabbing.

The victim, according to court records, was trying to stop Davis from bugging two women and throwing things at them.

While Davis was being held down, someone ran up and peppered spayed him, according to court documents.

He was eventually taken into custody by police.

A TriMet bus driver told police that she witnessed the entire event including the argument between Davis and the man who was stabbed. She said the argument started out as verbal but turned physical.

Police say the victim was cut at least once on his arm.

Davis told police that he didn’t know how the victim was cut, according to court documents.