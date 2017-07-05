Hillsboro helicopter suspect identified

Related Coverage Armed man seizes helicopter in Hillsboro, shot to death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hillsboro Police on Wednesday named the man who was shot to death by officers after attempting to steal a helicopter on Monday.

Officials say Holden Austin Gorka, 25, jumped a fence Monday to get into Hillsboro Airport and then approached a flight instructor and a friend who were inside a helicopter. He ordered them to get out, firing at least one round during the incident.

Gorka then ran off into a field where he was shot by a Hillsboro Police officer after a confrontation.

Gorka did not have a current residence, officials say. He had no known connection to Hillsboro Aero Academy. FAA records show there is no one with that name who has a pilot’s license. Other records show he was registered to vote in Olympia, Washington.

Hillsboro Police have not yet named the officers involved in the shooting.