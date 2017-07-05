Gang unit collects gunfire evidence in Concordia

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police are trying to determine if a shooting in the Concordia neighborhood is gang related.

Officers assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team responded the area of Northeast 24th Avenue and Emerson Street Wednesday morning to collect several shell casings.

Police found several of the gunshot rounds hit a parked vehicle.

It remains unknown when the actual shooting occurred or how many people were involved.

There were no initial reports of shots being fired in the area; however, there were plenty signs of fireworks being lit off in the area, which could means neighbors may have heard the shooting but just thought it was fireworks.

As of Wednesday morning, no gunshot victim has come forward, so police don’t think anyone was hit.

Police are asking that people in the area review home surveillance video systems to see if anything out of the ordinary was captured.

Anyone who thinks they may have heard the shooting, or who has information that may help police, is asked to call 503.823.333 or email gang@portlandoregon.gov.