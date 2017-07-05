Florida man dies after 70-foot fall at Crater Lake

CRATER LAKE, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old man from Florida died after falling 50-70 feet inside the Crater Lake caldera early Tuesday morning.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, scrambled down the inside of the caldera, just west of Rim Village on the 4th of July.

According to witnesses, he fell after the rocks he was standing on broke loose.

Officials rappelled down the cliff and confirmed he had died from injuries sustained in the fall.

The incident remains under investigation.

Staff at Crater Lake National Park reminded visitors that climbing or hiking within the caldera is prohibited due to extremely hazardous conditions encounters inside the collapsed volcano.