Charged Newport special ed assistant dies in jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 61-year-old man accused of sex abuse in two separate cases was found dead in jail on Tuesday.

Stewart Douglas Curry was arrested and charged earlier this month by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for cases involving two minor girls. He was charged with Rape in the First Degree, Sodomy in the First Degree, and Sex Abuse in the First Degree.

Curry was found unresponsive in his jail cell in the Lincoln County Jail. Jail deputies had completed routine inmate welfare checks approximately one hour prior.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.