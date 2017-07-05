Canadian man indicted in Flint airport stabbing

Ftouhi was arrested June 21

Police officers gather at a terminal at Bishop International, Wednesday morning, June 21, 2017, in Flint, Mich. Officials evacuated the airport Wednesday, where a witness said he saw an officer bleeding from the neck and a knife nearby on the ground. (Dominic Adams/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A 49-year-old Canadian man has been indicted in the stabbing of a police officer at an airport in Flint.

FILE - In this undated file photo released by the FBI, is Amor Ftouhi, of Canada. Ftouhi has been indicted in the stabbing of a police officer June 21, 2017, at an airport in Flint, Mich. (FBI via AP, File)
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit says Amor Ftouhi was arraigned Wednesday in federal court in Flint on charges of committing an act of violence at an international airport and interfering with airport security.

Ftouhi, a native of Tunisia who lived in Quebec, was arrested June 21 after Lt. Jeff Neville was attacked at the airport, northwest of Detroit.

Authorities say Ftouhi referenced killings in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and yelled “Allahu Akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”

The stabbing occurred five days after Ftouhi legally entered the U.S. The FBI said he bought a knife in the U.S.

Neville has been released from a hospital.