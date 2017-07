PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist was seriously injured in the Cully neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Police say the bicyclist was hit by a car on NE Cully Boulevard and Killingsworth Street at 10:41 p.m. The driver of the car remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KOIN 6 News will have more information when it becomes available.