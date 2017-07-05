91-year-old still missing in Skamania County

Related Coverage Summer hikers cause spike in search-and-rescues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man whose car was found empty near Mt. St. Helens on June 30.

Wilford R. “Ray” Johnson was last seen by his neighbors Thursday morning and was reportedly at the Dollar Store in Longview mid-day Thursday. His silver Honda was found empty in the Gifford Pinochet National Forest on Friday.

Authorities said there are no signs of foul play, but Johnson’s family is concerned and said they don’t believe he would have driven his car to the area it was found in.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue crews looked for Johnson there for 3 days, but there are no signs of him and the search in that area has been called off.

Authorities are “keeping an open mind about all possibilities” in his disappearance.

The 91-year-old is considered fit for his age, is 5-foot-11-inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and balding grey/white hair.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from anyone who may know of Johnson’s whereabouts, or who may have had contact with or seen Johnson and his silver Honda since the morning of 06/29/2017. Anyone with information is asked to call 360. 577.3092, reference CCSO case #A17-2008

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can use their smart phones and text a tip using the TIP411 APP and make the information to the attention to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.