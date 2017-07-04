What else happened on July 4th?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — OK, we know the Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776. But many other historic events took place on this date through history.

Exactly 50 years after the Declaration was signed, two of its architects — John Adams and Thomas Jefferson — died. Each worked on the Declaration, each became President of the United States and each worked to promote this country in its formative years.

“If the American Revolution had produced nothing but the Declaration of Independence, it would have been worthwhile.” — Samuel Eliot Morison, American historian (1887-1976)

On July 4, 1826, at the age of 90, as Adams laid on his deathbed, his last words were “Thomas Jefferson still survives.” He was mistaken: Jefferson had died five hours earlier at Monticello at the age of 82.

Five years later, another Founding Father and early president, James Monroe died.

Calvin Coolidge, who would grow up to become our 30th president, was born in 1872 in Vermont.

America’s 50-star flag, recognizing the state of Hawaii, was unfurled for the first time in 1960.

Yankees great Lou Gehrig, diagnosed with ALS — but better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease — delivered his “luckiest man” speech at Yankee Stadium in 1939. He died about 3 years later.

Many well known people celebrate their birthdays today:

Actress Eva Marie Saint is 93. Actress Gina Lollobrigida is 90. Playwright Neil Simon is 90. Singer Bill Withers is 79. Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 74. Rhythm-and-blues musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 66. Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is 55. Actor Al Madrigal is 46.

And Malia Obama is 19.

So enjoy your day. Let’s make history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.