Portland sees one of its deadliest holiday weekends in recent memory

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 2017 Fourth of July holiday weekend is going down as one of the deadliest in recent memories, according to police.

Since Friday, four people have died and others have been injured in traffic related crashes.

The first happened Friday June 30 when officers responded to the area of Northeast 148th Avenue and Marine Drive. When they arrived, they learned 62-year-old Steven Ray Tomlinson of Camas, Washington had died after he began turning westbound on Marine Drive from 148th Avenue when he was struck by 69-year-old Richard Ramsay of La Pine, Oregon, driving a 2015 Max Semi tractor trailer.

Ramsay was driving eastbound on Marine Drive.

The case is being reviewed by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. No criminal charges have been filed.

On Saturday July 1, 2017 East Precinct officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue near Liebe Street.

They found 24-year-old Hussain Ahmed Alhamzah of Southeast Portland badly injured. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver, 35-year-old Fernando Cuevas Jr. of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of hit and run and reckless driving.

Cuevas spoke to KOIN 6 News on Monday and said he made a bad decision to leave the scene. He said panicked.

Police said it appear that Alhamzah was exiting his vehicle when he was struck by Cuevas.

The DA’s Office on Monday upped the charges against Cuevas at his court appearance and charged him with criminally negligent homicide. Officials said their investigation is ongoing and would like to hear from anyone who knows anything about Cuevas’ driving past and behavior.

On Monday July 3 police responded to the area of Southeast 96th and Southeast Lincoln Street on reports of a crash involving a moving vehicle and a parked vehicle.

The driver of the moving vehicle was killed. His passenger was not hurt. The parked vehicle was unoccupied.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday July 3, 2017 police responded to the area of Northeast Airport Way and Northeast 138th and reports of a crash..

Officers and medical personnel arrived to find the crash scene and one person deceased outside the vehicle. Officers learned that the deceased was a passenger in the vehicle and was pulled out by passersby due to the vehicle being on fire. A Good Samaritan extinguished the fire and others attempted CPR on the passenger but were unsuccessful.

The driver was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital by ambulance with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening. The driver has not been charged.

Then at 10:24 p.m. on Monday officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Woodward Place on the report that a pedestrian had been struck by a driver.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located a male in his 20s suffering from traumatic injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The involved driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.