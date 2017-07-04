EPA air quality equipment worth $15K stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 28-year-old man is accused of stealing EPA air quality monitoring equipment in North Portland.

Jarid Dean Easton is charged with aggravated first-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief.

The theft was discovered on June 30 in the 1300 block of North River Street. EPA employees noticed someone had cut through a fence and took monitoring equipment that was valued at $15,000, according to court documents. The equipment was being used to monitor the local air quality.

A truck seen on surveillance video around the time of the theft matched one spotted by an air quality worker in the area, court documents revealed.

Easton was found in the driver’s seat.

When police questioned him, Easton said he used bolt cutters to cut his way through the fence and admitted to stealing the equipment.

He is scheduled to be back in court later this month.