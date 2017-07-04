Man breaks free of friends, dies when hit by truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 23-year-old man, who friends said was acting strangely, died after running into traffic and being hit by a driver later arrested for DUII.

The crash around 10:20 p.m. Monday happened at SE 122nd and Woodward, police said. The young man may have been having a mental health crisis “or drug psychosis,” police said, and broke away from his friends who were trying to restrain him.

A truck driven by Eric Sebastian Oman hit the young man, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He later died.

Oman, 55, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. He was arrested and booked for DUII.

The young man’s name has not been released. The case remains under investigation.