Fireworks and parades: It’s how we celebrate the 4th

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parades, fireworks, picnics, boating, hiking, the Waterfront Blues Festival — it’s all part of how America celebrates the 4th of July.

Across the area, celebrations large and small will be punctuated with our favorite form of explosions. That’s why firefighters want you to take necessary precautions: adult supervision, find a clear area for the fireworks, don’t point them at buildings, animals or people.

But protecting yourself and your surroundings goes beyond that.

“The fun doesn’t stop when the fireworks go out. You want to make sure that you dispose of your fireworks properly,” said Tim Dawdy with Clark County Fire & Rescue. “People believe they are out, people believe there’s no more product in them, and both cases they’ve come back to life and started structure fires.”

Dawdy has 40 years of experience fighting fires and he’s seen fires sparked from fireworks in recent years.

So, once you’ve fired off your fireworks, make sure to place them in a metal container filled with water and soak them for 24 hours to be safe.

Be aware of the fireworks laws in your area. Remember, fireworks are banned in Vancouver. If you’re unsure, call your local fire department or fireworks store ahead of time.

“Buy fireworks that are legal and available in your local area and you’ll probably be OK,” Dawdy said.

Parades

For more than 40 years, the Rotary Club of Hillsboro organized the Hillsboro parade. It’s a reminder that despite our differences, events like this unite us in a common bond.

The parade is a learning experienced for the very young and a day of celebration for the young at heart.

KOIN 6 News reporter Kohr Harlan filed this video report from Hillsboro