Firefighters save dog from ‘challenging’ Boring fire

BORING, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters from multiple agencies helped put out a 2-alarm structure fire in Boring on Tuesday, Clackamas Fire District #1 said.

Heat and the location of the fire on 9765 SE 302nd Lane made it challenging to battle. It took firefighters from Gresham, Sandy, Colton and Estacada over an hour to get the fire under control.

The blaze reportedly started on the roof of the home and extended into the structure, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, and firefighters were able to save a dog that was inside the home. They used a pet resuscitation device to give the dog oxygen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.