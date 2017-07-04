Deputies: Standoff suspect threatened family with axe

DAMASCUS, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old man who allegedly threatened his family with an axe on Tuesday was arrested after a standoff with SWAT officers.

Mario Reyes-Orozco’s sister reportedly called 911 at 12:15 p.m. and told dispatchers her brother was on drugs and threatened to hit his family with an axe.

Deputies were able to get family members out of the house on the 18000 block of SE Sunnyside Road. But Reyes-Orozco reportedly closed and locked all of the doors and refused to communicate with authorities.

SWAT officers were called in after deputies saw that Reyes-Orozco had armed himself with a variety of weapons, including a fireplace poker. The decision for SWAT to come to the scene also had to do with his “erratic behavior” and reports he was on drugs.

Authorities spent hours trying to make contact with the 35-year-old, but they eventually had to force their way into the house. A K9 found Reyes-Orozco inside a short time later, but he allegedly started hitting the dog with a pipe until SWAT officers were able to take him into custody.

Reyes-Orozco was taken to the hospital for evaluation and to receive treatment for a dog bite. He is expected to be booked into jail once he’s out of the hospital.

The K9 sustained some swelling after being hit by the pipe.

Reyes-Orozco is expected to be charged with menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and interfering with a law enforcement animal, the sheriff’s office said.