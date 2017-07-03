PPB officers injured in hit-and-run crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two Portland police officers were injured Monday after being involved in a hit and run crash.

The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. near Southeast 72nd and Southeast Flavel Street, PPB Sgt. Pete Simpson said.

The driver and her passenger fled the scene immediately after the crash but both women were quickly detained. However, they were not arrested. The driver was cited for running a red light and reckless driving, and the investigation continues.

The officers who were hurt was transported to an area hospital to be checked out by doctors, but KOIN 6 News learned their injuries are not life-threatening.

The bureau’s Traffic Division is handling the investigation.

Southeast 72nd and Southeast Flavel remains closed while a crash re-construction gets underway.