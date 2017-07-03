Pile of chicken manure a ‘brick wall of stench’

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Ernie Loy said the smell of the chicken manure next to his house in Gresham is so bad his dog won’t even go out into the back yard.

“It would hit you like a brick wall. You’d open the door and step and it’s just like a brick wall of stench,” Loy told KOIN 6 News.

Earlier this year, Loy was doing some landscaping along his property line and had to temporarily remove a few posts holding up the welded wire fence between his house and neighbor John Riddell’s 8-acre agricultural property. That stirred up the controversy.

When police refused to take any action over the fence, neighbors told Loy that Riddell wanted an immigration check to make sure all the landscapers were here legally.

A few days later Loy shot video from his upstairs window that captured Riddell setting fire to a burn pile about 50 feet from Loy’s house.

Then after all that came the chicken manure.

Loy’s neighbors warned him about the message the manure was intended to send.

“He was going to teach me who was boss, that I was going to learn not to mess with him,” Loy said. “And that he was going to pile a row of manure 10 feet high all up the side of my fence and he was going to leave it there all summer long.”

Riddell was not available to talk with KOIN 6 News but in an email said that what he’s doing is what happens on agricultural land. Riddell said he’s used manure for 20 years and if his new neighbors can’t take it, they shouldn’t have moved there.

Riddell also said he was paid a settlement to repair the damaged fence that is 3 inches inside his property line.

There’s nothing illegal about the manure — but it does stink. And it probably will stink for the remainder of summer along the property line and beyond.