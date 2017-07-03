Passenger killed after car hits tree in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A passenger was killed Monday night after a car they were riding in crashed into a tree in Northeast Portland, police said.

The car crashed into a tree on NE Airport Way just before 8 p.m.

A Good Samaritan reportedly came upon the wreckage and was able to pull the victim out of the car and perform CPR on them, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NE Airport Way was closed between NE 122nd and 138th Avenues.

