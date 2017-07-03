Out-of-staters nabbed in Portland sex traffic sting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 50% of the people arrested during a recent human sex trafficking mission live out of state, according to records obtained by KOIN 6 News.

From May 31 to June 9, 2017, the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit conducted undercover missions to address online sex trafficking.

Investigators posted online ads on known sex trafficking websites. According to the bureau, 19 men contacted undercover police officers to arrange payment for sexual acts.

“During the Rose Festival, we do more missions. The Rose Festival, like other big events nationwide, attracts many people to the city,” Portland Police Sgt. Norman Staples said. “Because of the increased number of people coming to the city, we see an increase of people arrested for prostitution related activities from outside the metro area.”

Staples is a supervisor with the Sex Trafficking Unit and said the missions they did during Rose Festival were to address people coming into Portland looking to purchase people for sex and help deter that activity during other events.

In a prepared statement the police bureau said, “Sex trafficking and prostitution are not victimless crimes. Victims of sex trafficking and prostitution are forced, coerced, and manipulated into this lifestyle against their will. They are forced to suffer through physical, sexual, and mental abuse.”

The following is a list of the men arrested for Commercial Sexual Solicitation:

21-year-old Jonathan Erickson of Ironwood, Michigan

33-year-old Scott J. Anderson of Mercer Island, Washington

36-year-old Luis Alberto Torres-Valdovinos of Winnetka, California

37-year-old Samuel Nunez of Beaverton, Oregon

41-year-old Jian Zheng of San Mateo, California

39-year-old Andrew Carl Shuler of Newberg, Oregon

18-year-old Genaro A. Jacobo-Velez of Portland, Oregon

28-year-old Karthik Punyakoti of Beaverton, Oregon

36-year-old Jeffery Scott Tompkins of Boise, Idaho

58-year-old Federico Villegas of Lakewood, California

34-year-old Stephen Martin Bisnett of Scottsdale, Arizona

39-year-old Liang Zheng of Eugene, Oregon

34-year-old Andrew Perry Glass of Silverton, Oregon

30-year-old Benjamin Fletcher of Santa Fe, New Mexico

29-year-old Zane Ted Gunderson of Portland, Oregon

21-year-old Tyson Jeffrey Temple of Oregon City, Oregon

64-year-old Michael James Biegalke of Camas, Washington was arrested for Commercial Sexual Solicitation and Sex Abuse in the Third Degree

53-year-old Jian Xu of Portland, Oregon was arrested for Attempted Commercial Sexual Solicitation

If you know or think that someone may be involved in trafficking or is being exploited, please contact the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-255-0118, the Sexual Assault Resource Center hotline 1-800-640-5311; or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 1-800-843-5678 or via the Cyber Tipline: http://www.missingkids.org/CyberTiipline